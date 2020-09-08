179 more Maharashtra Police personnel tests Covid positive in last 24 hours

-
A total of 179 more Maharashtra police personnel tested COVID-19 positive while 3 died, in the last 24 hours, according to Maharashtra Police.
With this, total number of positive cases in the police force has risen to 17,091 including 3,064 active cases, 13,851 recoveries and 176 deaths till date.
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths.
