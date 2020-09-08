Mumbai reports 1,788 new coronavirus cases; 31 die, 1,541 discharged

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the



financial capital of the county rose to 1,57,410 on Monday with 1,788 more people testing positive for the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll increased to 7,897 with 31 more patients succumbing to the infection, the BMC.

The civic body said with 1,541 more patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases increased to 1,25,019.

According to the BMC, at present, the city's rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients stood at 79 per cent.

The BMC said the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 24,144 from 20,554 in August-end.

The civic body claimed it has conducted 8.34 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

According to the BMC, the city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has come down to 67 days, while the growth rate has increased to 1.03 per cent.

At present, the city has 6,825 sealed buildings and 573 containment zones, where one or more COVID-19 cases had been found.

