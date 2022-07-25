189 people rescued between April-June: Northeast Frontier Railway

-
The Northeast Frontier Railway has said a total of 189 people, including children and women, have been rescued during routine checking at different trains and stations under its jurisdiction between April and June.
Four persons were rescued while they were being allegedly trafficked during this period, it said.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued them from trains, railway premises and stations in different operations..., NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said.
De also said during July 17-22, 21 people were rescued.
He said RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations have been asked to be vigilant and on the lookout for people suspected to be involved in human trafficking.
Efforts involving regular checking, close coordination with NGOs and sensitisation of public against human trafficking are regularly undertaken, the CPRO added.
