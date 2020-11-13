Kerala reports 5,804 new coronavirus positive cases, 6,201 recoveries

-
Kerala recorded 5,804
new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total caseload to 5,14,642 as the toll mounted to 1,822 with 26 more fatalities, Health minister, K K Shailaja said.
Total recoveries rose to 4,34,730 with 6,201 people getting cured today while the active cases touched 77,390, the minister said in a press release here.
In the last 24 hours, 58,221 samples were tested and so far 53,65,288 have been sent for testing.
The test positivity rate was 9.97 per cent, below 10 for the second consecutive day.
Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases at 799 followed by Ernakulam 756, Thrissur 677 and Malappuram 588.
Of the positive cases, 118 had come from outside the state and 4988 were infected through contact.
The fresh cases included 55 health workers.
As many as 3,16,923 people are under observation in various districts, including 18,475 in hospitals.
Eleven new areas were added to the hotspot list while 15 places were removed, the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
