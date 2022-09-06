2 arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore in West Bengal's Siliguri

Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Tlangmuanthanga and Dalsuankhai from the Junction area on Monday, they said.

Twenty-nine gold biscuits, weighing 4.81 kg, were found hidden in their shoes, they added.

When produced before a court, they were sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)