JUST IN
IRCTC cancels 161 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 6 here
ED raids 30 locations across India in Delhi excise policy scam case
Earthquake kills 65 people, triggers landslides in southwest China
No Gamma rays from a dwarf galaxy solve a decade old astronomical puzzle
Friendship can solve any problem: Sheikh Hasina on her India visit
Write, edit, verify: Everything you need to know about how Wikipedia works
Pakistan accepts LeT terrorist's body for first time in over 3 decades
J&K CEO clears air over 2.5 mn new voters statement at all-party meeting
Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar to visit Japan for 2+2 bilateral dialogue: MEA
Arya Samaj certificates misuse beliefs, do not prove marriage: Allahabad HC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
IRCTC cancels 161 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 6 here
Business Standard

2 arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore in West Bengal's Siliguri

Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's Siliguri with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Topics
West Bengal | Siliguri

Press Trust of India  |  Siliguri 

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students over 'terror': Report

Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's Siliguri with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Tlangmuanthanga and Dalsuankhai from the Siliguri Junction area on Monday, they said.

Twenty-nine gold biscuits, weighing 4.81 kg, were found hidden in their shoes, they added.

When produced before a court, they were sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 11:18 IST

`