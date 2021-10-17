2 labourers from Bihar killed, another injured in J&K's Kulgam

-
ALSO READ
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K
NC chief Farooq Abdullah begins internal deliberations over Centre's invite
Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam area
-
Two non-local labourers were killed and another critically injured by militants on Sunday in J&K's Kulgam district, police said.
Police sources said militants entered the residential accommodation of non-local labourers in Ganjipora village of Kulgam and fired indiscriminately at them.
"Two non-local labourers, identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev were killed on the spot while the third, Chunchun Reshi Dev was shifted to hospital for treatment. All of them belong to Bihar," a source said.
Security forces have started a cordon and search operation to nab the killers.
A non-local street vendor and a carpenter were killed by militants in the Valley on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU