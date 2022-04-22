Making efforts to promote brand India at global platforms: AEPC

-
ALSO READ
Looking at new markets to push apparel exports: AEPC chairman
Sustainability is now counted as major pillar of export business: AEPC
India-UAE trade pact to boost clothing exports, employment, say exporters
Would target $300 bn services exports in 2022-23: Export promotion council
Strong demand for Indian apparel to further push exports: AEPC
-
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Friday said it is making efforts to promote brand India at various global platforms by showcasing its strength on sustainability, ethical sourcing and manufacturing, labour standards, and women employment.
AEPC Chairman Narendra Goenka also said that availability of cotton, jute, silk and wool along with the second largest spinning and weaving capacity provides the industry an opportunity for a 95 per cent domestic value addition.
The council has organised a two-day Fashion Meet Expo 2022. The expo seeks to bring together the entire textile ecosystem from fiber-to-fashion including manufacturers, accessories players, dyes, machine makers, startups, designers, buying agents, exporters, and fashion institutes.
The fair was inaugurated by Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh at Apparel House Gurugram on April 21.
"Council is taking rigorous efforts towards promoting brand India at various global platforms showcasing its strength on sustainability, circularity, ethical sourcing and manufacturing, labour standards, women employment," Goenka said in a statement.
Exports of ready-made garments during 2021-22 stood at USD 16 billion, an increase 30.4 per cent over previous year.
Main markets for Indian textiles and apparel exports include the US, European Union, Asia and Middle East.
Quoting the minister, the council said export opportunities for the sector has been enhanced via signing of free trade agreements with the UAE, and Australia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU