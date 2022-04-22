Making efforts to promote brand India at global platforms: AEPC

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Friday said it is making efforts to promote at various global platforms by showcasing its strength on sustainability, ethical sourcing and manufacturing, labour standards, and women employment.

Chairman Narendra Goenka also said that availability of cotton, jute, silk and wool along with the second largest spinning and weaving capacity provides the industry an opportunity for a 95 per cent domestic value addition.

The council has organised a two-day Fashion Meet Expo 2022. The expo seeks to bring together the entire textile ecosystem from fiber-to-fashion including manufacturers, accessories players, dyes, machine makers, startups, designers, buying agents, exporters, and fashion institutes.

The fair was inaugurated by Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh at Apparel House Gurugram on April 21.

"Council is taking rigorous efforts towards promoting at various global platforms showcasing its strength on sustainability, circularity, ethical sourcing and manufacturing, labour standards, women employment," Goenka said in a statement.

Exports of ready-made garments during 2021-22 stood at USD 16 billion, an increase 30.4 per cent over previous year.

Main markets for Indian textiles and apparel exports include the US, European Union, Asia and Middle East.

Quoting the minister, the council said export opportunities for the sector has been enhanced via signing of free trade agreements with the UAE, and Australia.

