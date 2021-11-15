PM Modi inaugurates revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station in MP

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station, earlier known as Habibganj, in the Madhya Pradesh capital.
This station, recently named after the queen of Bhopal's Gond kingdom, has the first central concourse with connectivity to all platforms with modern world-class facilities.
The re-developed Rani Kamalapati railway station has modern facilities like the airport. It has modern toilets, quality food, a hotel, hospital, smart parking, central concourse having connectivity with all the platforms of the station, PM Modi said.
He said people were expecting such facilities.
"This is the beginning of moving away from the VIP culture to the EPI (Every Person is Important culture), he said.
A total of 175 railway stations are being redeveloped in the country on similar lines, the prime minister said.
Rani Kamalapati Railway station is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh, which is redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the Gauge Converted and Electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, the third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, Gauge Converted and Electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and Electrified Guna-Gwalior section.
He also flagged off two new MEMU trains on the Indore-Ujjain route.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.
The PM said more Ramayan Circuit (pilgrimage destinations related to Lord Ram) express trains will be launched in the country to promote religious tourism.
