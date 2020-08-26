ABVP demands fee exemption for students in national law universities

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded a fee cut in national law universities, citing economic woes due to The student organization has sent a memorandum to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, demanding that the students pay fees in instalments instead of a lump sum.

The said the facilities which the students have not been using during the corona pandemic should not be charged for. It has also demanded that no penalty should be imposed for delay in paying fees. The has demanded a similar fee exemption in other universities, drawing the attention of the Union Minister towards a fee relief of nearly Rs 63,000 to the students in Gujarat National Law University (GNLU).

The GNLU has given an option to the students to pay their fees in instalments by January 2021. The has demanded that other national law universities in the country also give a similar option for paying fees.

ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said, "Memorandum has been given to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to grant fee relief to all students studying in national law universities and give them the option to deposit the fee in instalments. Gujarat National Law University has provided tremendous relief to the students by taking the necessary steps suggested by us. Hopefully, the Ministry will take prompt steps on our demands."

--IANS

Hindi-khz/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)