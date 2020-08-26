JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU vaccine makers seek immunity from lawsuits
Business Standard

Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases; recovery rate over 76%: Govt

The total number of Covid-19 recoveries in India has surged to 24,67,758 and exceeds the active cases of the infection by3.5 times as on date

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Healthcare sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi.

The total number of COVID-19recoveries in India has surged to 24,67,758 andexceeds the active cases of the infection by3.5 times as on date, pushing the coronavirus recovery rate to over 76 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the number of active cases of COVID-19, which is the "actual caseload" of the country,comprises only 21.87 percentof the total cases, it highlighted.

Recovery of 63,173 COVID-19 patients in 24 hours has resulted in 24,67,758 cumulative recoveries, according to the data updated at 8 AM.

This has contributed to the rapidly widening chasm between the percentage of recovered cases and percentage of active cases, the ministry said.

There are17,60,489more recovered people than the active cases.

"With this, India's recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients has risento76.30 per centtoday," the ministry.

There are 7,07,267 active cases of coronavirus infection presently, it said.

"The coordinated efforts of Centre and state and UT governments of early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously regressing case fatality rate. It stands at1.84 pcas on date, and steadily declining," the ministry underlined.

India's novel coronavirus tally rose to 32.34 lakh with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection ina day, while thedeath toll from the disease climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 15:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU