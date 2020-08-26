Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases; recovery rate over 76%: Govt

The total number of COVID-19recoveries in India has surged to 24,67,758 andexceeds the active cases of the infection by3.5 times as on date, pushing the recovery rate to over 76 per cent, the Union said on Wednesday.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the number of active cases of COVID-19, which is the "actual caseload" of the country,comprises only 21.87 percentof the total cases, it highlighted.

Recovery of 63,173 COVID-19 patients in 24 hours has resulted in 24,67,758 cumulative recoveries, according to the data updated at 8 AM.

This has contributed to the rapidly widening chasm between the percentage of recovered cases and percentage of active cases, the ministry said.

There are17,60,489more recovered people than the active cases.

"With this, India's recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients has risento76.30 per centtoday," the ministry.

There are 7,07,267 active cases of infection presently, it said.

"The coordinated efforts of Centre and state and UT governments of early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously regressing case fatality rate. It stands at1.84 pcas on date, and steadily declining," the ministry underlined.

India's novel tally rose to 32.34 lakh with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection ina day, while thedeath toll from the disease climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

