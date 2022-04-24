21 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab, no death; active cases at 165

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik reports 45 cases, 2 deaths; 38 recover
US CDC projects over 62,000 Covid-related deaths in coming 4 weeks
Newborn, infant among 19 deaths in Odisha today due to Covid-19
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
Media report on excess Covid deaths in India 'purely speculative': Govt
-
Punjab reported 21 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 7,59,422, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Sunday.
No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24-hours. The death toll stands at 17,744, according to the bulletin.
Punjab has recorded 329 new Covid cases and two deaths in April so far, it said.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 165, the bulletin said.
Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported seven followed by four in Patiala and three in Pathankot.
Chandigarh reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,998, the bulletin said, adding that there are 35 active cases in the city.
No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city and the death toll figure stands at 1,165.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU