Tamil Nadu records 52 fresh cases of Covid-19, zero fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 52 new COVID-19 infections, including three overseas returnees, taking the total caseload to 34,53,552.
The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.
Of the 52 new infections, 33 were men and 19 women.
Recoveries grew to 34,15,193 with 28 more people getting discharged, leaving 334 active infections, the medical bulletin said.
Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 34, followed by Chengalpet with five, while Pudukottai and Tiruvallur recorded two each.
Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli recorded one case each.
The state capital currently has 200 active infections, while the overall tally stood at 7,51,465 cases.
A total of 18,858 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,60,55,191 till date.
