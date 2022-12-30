JUST IN
MoCA asks airlines to modify check-in systems from China, 5 other countries
23,000 acres of land freed from mafia in Madhya Pradesh in 2022: Govt

'Suraj Colonies' for the poor homeless families would come up on this land, and work has started on one such project in Neelbad area in Bhopal'

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Bhopal | Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Land acquisition by Patanjali in Kot Village of Haryana
Representative image

More than 23,000 acres of land worth Rs 15,000 crore was freed from the clutches of land mafia in Madhya Pradesh in 2022, the state government said on Friday.

"'Suraj Colonies' for the poor homeless families would come up on this land, and work has started on one such project in Neelbad area in Bhopal, said an official release.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 23:38 IST

