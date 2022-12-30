JUST IN
Centre committed to working with all communities: MoS Chandrasekhar

Chandrasekhar said Christians contributed to the growth and development of Kerala and were a stakeholder in 'Amrit Kaal' - the journey towards a developed nation by 2047

Press Trust of India  |  Kozhikode (Kerala) 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Every Indian must have equal opportunities to prosper irrespective of community, caste, place or religion and the Centre was committed to working with all communities for the future of the country, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar here on Friday.

Chandrasekhar said Christians contributed to the growth and development of Kerala and were a stakeholder in 'Amrit Kaal' - the journey towards a developed nation by 2047, according to an official release.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Malabar Yuvajana Sangamam in Kozhikode district of the State, the release said.

He tweeted about his interaction with leaders of the Christian community during the day.

"Had lunch with Bp.Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, Bp.Mar Varghese Chakkalakal and members of Kerala Catholic Youth Movement #KCYM.

"Grateful to Sister Celesti from the Missionary sisters of Mary Immaculate and her team for the delicious lunch," he tweeted.

At the event, Chandrasekhar said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to working with all communities for the future of the country.

"Every Indian must have equal opportunities to prosper irrespective of community, caste, place or religion," he added.

The Sangamam saw the participation of over 5,000 members of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM), the release said.

Earlier, the Minister interacted with the students of 20 colleges at Thamarassery in Kozhikode.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 22:16 IST

