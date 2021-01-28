251 fresh coronavirus cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to 5,99,624

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,642 on Thursday with six more fatalities, while 251 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,99,624, an official here said.

"The state recorded 251 fresh cases in the past 24 hours while 380 patients were discharged in this period. There are 6,230 active cases while the total number of those discharged stands at 5,84,752," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

With six more fatalities, the death toll in the state has increased to 8,642 and the total number of cases stands at 5,99,624.

Prasad said of the total active cases, 1,722 are in home isolation, 534 are in private hospitals and the rest are undergoing treatment in government facilities.

So far, over 2.75 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 1.12 lakh tests conducted on Wednesday, he said.

Elaborating about the COVID-19 vaccination undertaken in the state, Prasad said 1,12,264 people have been given the vaccine on Thursday across the state till 3 pm.

"No serious issue has been reported from anywhere in the state so far and the vaccination drive is going on smoothly," he said.

