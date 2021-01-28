251 fresh coronavirus cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to 5,99,624

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,642 on Thursday with six more fatalities, while 251 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,99,624, an official here said.
"The state recorded 251 fresh cases in the past 24 hours while 380 patients were discharged in this period. There are 6,230 active cases while the total number of those discharged stands at 5,84,752," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.
With six more fatalities, the death toll in the state has increased to 8,642 and the total number of cases stands at 5,99,624.
Prasad said of the total active cases, 1,722 are in home isolation, 534 are in private hospitals and the rest are undergoing treatment in government facilities.
So far, over 2.75 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 1.12 lakh tests conducted on Wednesday, he said.
Elaborating about the COVID-19 vaccination undertaken in the state, Prasad said 1,12,264 people have been given the vaccine on Thursday across the state till 3 pm.
"No serious issue has been reported from anywhere in the state so far and the vaccination drive is going on smoothly," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU