276 candidates switched parties to contest 2022 assembly polls: ADR report

-
ALSO READ
Punjab Assembly elections: BSP declares remaining six candidates
Punjab polls: Here're average assets of candidates, elected MLAs since 2004
Congress announces 23 more candidates for Punjab Assembly elections
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Observing road safety, virtually
-
Out of 276 candidates who switched parties during the 2022 assembly polls in five states, 27 per cent left the BSP and 13 per cent left the Congress for other political outfits, poll rights body ADR said on Tuesday.
The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 276 candidates and 85 MLAs, who changed parties during 2017 to 2022 and contested the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur this year.
According to the report, (75 candidates) 27 per cent left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to join another party during the recent assembly elections, while (37 candidates) 13 per cent left the Congress.
In the 2022 polls, 54 (20 per cent) out of the 276 candidates joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) followed by 35 (13 per cent) candidates who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 31 (11 per cent) candidates joined the BSP.
The highest number of MLAs -- 27 (32 per cent) -- left the BJP, while 24 (28 per cent) MLAs left the Congress to contest the recent polls.
The report added that 32 (38 per cent) out of 85 recontesting MLAs joined the BJP followed by 19 (22 per cent) MLAs who joined the SP and 9 (11 per cent) MLAs joined the Congress.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU