3 cops injured in stone pelting by migrant workers at IIT Hyderabad

Hundreds of working at at Kandi in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Wednesday allegedly attacked some officials of construction companies and threw stones damaging a police vehicle and injuring a Sub-Inspector and two policemen.

The workers who were protesting near a construction site demanded that they be paid wages and allowed to go back to their native places in view of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, police said.

The allegedly pelted stones at police and damaged a police vehicle injuring a Sub-Inspector and two policemen, Sangareddy District Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy said.

"A mob of protesting workers initially assaulted some officials of the construction companies and when a police team went to the spot some of them hurled stones at police and damaged glasses of a police vehicle," the police official said.





According to the officials, the labourers accused a construction company involved in the construction activities belonging to the IIT, of not paying wages for March and on top of that the firm asked the workers to resume activity from Wednesday.

Construction activities have been halted in view of the lockdown.

"Additional police force was rushed to the area and the situation has been brought under control," the SP told PTI, adding they were in the process of identifying those responsible for the violence.

Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumantha Rao said the labourers hailing from 10 states, including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, wanted to go back to their native places and their other demand was payment of wages.

The district authorities convened a meeting between the representatives of and those from the construction company, he said.

The protesting workers were assured of payment of their outstanding salaries by Thursday evening from the management side after which they agreed to resume work.



