3 in 4 indians feel rupee fall will have an adverse impact: Survey

Fifty-two per cent of the respondents felt higher costs for transportation, cooking fuel, essential products will have an adverse impact
With the rupee hitting an all-time low against the US dollar, a LocalCircles survey found 3 in 4 Indians surveyed believe it will impact them adversely.
The survey received over 34,000 responses from 328 districts. Of them, 65 per cent respondents were men while 35 per cent were women. 43 per cent respondents were from tier-1, 34 per cent from tier-2 and 23 per cent respondents were from tier-3, -4, and the rest from rural districts.
The survey noted that 52 per cent expect health care and medicines costs to escalate.
- With depreciation (from Rs 38 to Rs 80), 1 in 2 Indians believe that India in relative economic terms has performed poorly (respondents—11,207)