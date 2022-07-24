3 in 4 indians feel rupee fall will have an adverse impact: Survey

With the hitting an all-time low against the US dollar, a LocalCircles survey found 3 in 4 Indians surveyed believe it will impact them adversely.

The survey received over 34,000 responses from 328 districts. Of them, 65 per cent respondents were men while 35 per cent were women. 43 per cent respondents were from tier-1, 34 per cent from tier-2 and 23 per cent respondents were from tier-3, -4, and the rest from rural districts.

The survey noted that 52 per cent expect health care and medicines costs to escalate.