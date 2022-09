PM Modi meets Iranian President Raisi; discuss Chabahar port, Afghanistan

Prime Minister on Friday met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for the first time in-person on the sidelines of the here and the two leaders discussed wide-ranging bilateral ties, reviewed the progress in the development of and regional developments including .

The two leaders are in this historic Uzbek city of Samarkand to attend the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit .

"Productive first meeting between PM @narendramodi and President Ebrahim Raisi of . Discussed our wide-ranging bilateral relations and reviewed the progress in the development of . Also discussed international and regional developments including Afghanistan," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

has been a key country for India in the Gulf region.

The two sides have been jointly focusing on improving connectivity between South East Asia and Central Asia.

India has been projecting Iran's as a key regional transit hub including .

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, and to boost connectivity and trade ties.

India has been in touch with Iran over the developments in Afghanistan as well following its takeover by the Taliban on August 15 last year.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, focusing on bilateral cooperation, and the Iran nuclear deal.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was finalised in 2015 between Tehran and several world powers including the European Union.

It was aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions. The US had withdrawn from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

There have been fresh efforts now to restore the deal.

