Indian Air Force to induct light combat helicopters in Jodhpur on October 3

In a major boost to 'Make in India' in defence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to induct the indigenous light combat helicopter (LCH) at Jodhpur on October 3.
The new chopper getting inducted into the force is capable of aerial combat and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drones and armoured columns during conflicts.
The induction ceremony will be led by Defence minister Rajnath Singh who has played a crucial role in progressing cases for buying indigenous platforms for forces.
He was also present in the Cabinet Committee on Security which cleared the purchase of 15 of these LCHs for the air force and the army.
Of the 15 limited series production helicopters approved, 10 are for the IAF and five for the army. It can land and take off from an altitude of 5,000 metres with weapons and fuel, the officials said.
The choppers have been flown extensively in Ladakh and the desert sector to meet the requirements of the armed forces.
The IAF has inducted multiple helicopters to its fleet in the last three-four years with the induction of the Chinooks, Apache attack helicopters and now the LCHs.
The IAF is now also deploying women pilots in Chinook choppers carrying routine supply missions to the northern and eastern borders.
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 07:54 IST