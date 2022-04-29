Rajasthan CM Gehlot describes power outage in country as 'national crisis'

-
ALSO READ
Appointment of CM's advisors unconstitutional: BJP attacks Ashok Gehlot
Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot
CM Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to further cut excise duty on petrol, diesel
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
'Gehlot to hold last meeting of his current council of ministers today'
-
Terming power outage a "national crisis", Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern on Friday over the shortage of coal supply in the country and the simultaneous increase in electricity demand during summer.
He said the demand for electricity has increased in 16 states due to the rising mercury levels and coal is not being supplied in accordance with the requirement, affecting the power supply.
"This is a national crisis. I appeal to everyone to unite in this crisis and support the government in improving the situation. Turn off non-essential electrical appliances at your home or workplace. Set your priorities and use electricity in accordance with your need," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.
He condemned the Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for putting pressure on the employees of the power distribution companies by staging protests.
"In Rajasthan, the BJP is putting pressure on the electricity department employees, who are doing their work in a challenging atmosphere amidst the power crisis, by staging demonstrations," the veteran Congress leader said.
"It is the job of the Centre to provide coal to the states. Will the directionless state BJP leadership ask the Centre why is it not able to provide coal in accordance with the demand, due to which there has been a crisis in 16 states?" he asked.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU