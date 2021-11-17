Google Cloud, Snapchat, Spotify come back online after brief global outage

-
ALSO READ
Pocket-friendly apps to tap the creative artist you never knew you were
Snapchat suffers outage, users can't post or send messages
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
Snapchat removes Speed Filter feature that 'encouraged' reckless driving
China's app ban proves to be a jackpot for Indian mobile apps
-
Multiple social media apps such as Snapchat, Spotify and Alphabet's Google Cloud appeared to be coming back online after a brief global outage on Tuesday.
Google said issues with its Cloud Networking, which counts Etsy, Spotify and Snap Inc as clients, were partially resolved shortly after thousands of users flagged it on outage tracking website downdetector.com.
Google Cloud's dashboard earlier showed that services including cloud developer tools, cloud console and cloud engine were facing disruptions.
Spotify had said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them" after more than 50,000 users reported issues on downdetector, but those disruptions have since been resolved, according to the website.
"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said earlier in a tweet.
Fastly, the cloud company behind a major global internet outage in June, said it was seeing increased errors with origins in a "common cloud provider, unrelated to Fastly's edge cloud platform."
Tuesday's brief disruption follows a six-hour widespread outage last month that crippled Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, after faulty configuration changes on the company's routers.
Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU