34 people traced in Indore who came from Britain since December 9

Amid concerns about a new strain of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom, Indore officials have traced 34 people who came to the city from the UK since December 9.
"We have traced 34 people who have come to Indore from the United Kingdom since December 9. We got their information from different airports. Two teams have been set up for RT-PCR testing of these people. Of 34, we have also sent the samples of 24 for COVID-19 test and the reports will come tomorrow. Rest 10 people will also be tested," Dr Amit Malakar, District COVID-19 Nodal Officer, said on Wednesday.
Malakar said there are chances that the number of such people who have come from UK to Indore "may increase."
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani sought details of people who visited Indore from the United Kingdom in the last month from the Ministry of External Affairs.
A more transmissible strain of COVID-19 is reported to have caused a spike in infections in the United Kingdom. However, government officials have said that no such strain has been reported in India so far.
