352 health workers at PGIMER, Chandigarh test Covid positive since Dec 20

As many as 352 healthcare workers, including 157 doctors, of PGIMER here have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since during the past over a fortnight, the premier institute said in a statement on Friday.
"A total of 352 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have tested positive since 20th December, 2021 in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. Of these, 157 are doctors Junior Residents, Senior Residents & Faculty Members," the statement said.
It further said that the increase in cases amongst HCWs is commensurate with increase in cases amongst the population at large.
"More than 95 per cent of HCWs who tested positive had received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. It is reassuring to note that almost all of these infections have been mild. HCWs who are staying in hostels on the institute campus and who do not have provision for home isolation, have been isolated in Nehru Hospital Extension Ward of the institute," it said.
The statement further said that at present it is difficult to be sure whether any of these cases are of 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus or not.
"The PGIMER administration is keeping a close watch on the situation and is taking all steps to control the situation. All departments have been advised to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviours and all staff have been instructed to wear appropriate masks at all times," it said.
All sport events/tournaments stand cancelled and indoor courts have been closed. Teaching activities in the institute are being conducted through online mode.
The PGIMER has decided to run physical OPDs only through an appointment system from January 10 to prevent exposing patients with comorbidities to COVID-19 infection.
Haryana, Punjab including Chandigarh have registered a surge in Covid cases during past few days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
