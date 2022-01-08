Eight fresh cases push Nagaland's coronavirus tally to 32,255

on Friday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, 23 less than the previous day, pushing the tally in the state to 32,255, a health department official said.

The state's death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

The state had logged one death due to the virus on Thursday.

now has 81 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,390 people have recovered from the disease, including eight in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 1,081 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in is 94.21 per cent.

As many as 1,143 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years were inoculated in the state on Wednesday, the health official said.

A total of 13,40,872 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,61,210 people in the state thus far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)