4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh; no damage reported

An of 4.1 magnitude struck Pithoragarh district post-midnight on Thursday but no damage has been reported.

The that occurred at 12.39 am had its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in Askot, District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Mahar said.

"No damage has been reported so far as the was of mild intensity," Mahar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)