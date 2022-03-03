4,800 Indian students to be evacuated from Romania in 24 flights by Friday

-
ALSO READ
2,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine: Foreign secretary Shringla
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Ukraine crisis: Scindia says 6 flights to bring back 1,200 Indians on Wed
Aviation Ministry's role doesn't end with Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
-
Around 4,800 Indian students will be evacuated from Bucharest and Suceawa in Romania through 24 flights between Wednesday and Friday amid Russia-Ukraine war, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
The minister, who is in Bucharest to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students, said he will be going to Siret, the border check point with Ukraine, on Thursday and remain there for around 48 hours.
"I will be there till the last student leaves from Siret," he stated.
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.
"There are around 3,000 Indian students in Bucharest and 1,000 students in Siret right now," Scindia said at a virtual press conference.
He said around 1,000 more students are expected to come through Siret check point.
The government hopes to send them safely back to India within the next three days, he added.
Six flights -- two of them of the Indian Air Force -- with around 1,300 students are departing from Bucharest on Wednesday, he said.
On Thursday, six flights will depart from Bucharest with 1,300 students, he mentioned.
It takes around six to seven hours to cover the distance from border check point Siret to Bucharest and therefore, it has been decided that certain flights will operate from Suceawa, which is much closer to Siret, he noted.
"Therefore, to reduce students' hardship and travel time, we are taking planes directly to Suceawa to pick them up," the minister mentioned.
On Thursday, two flights will depart from Suceawa with 450 students, he noted.
On Friday, six flights will depart from Bucharest with 1,300 students and four flights will depart from Suceawa with 890 students, he mentioned.
"Therefore, between Wednesday and Friday, a total of 3,500 students will be evacuated from Bucharest and 1,300 students from Suceawa," Scindia said.
He said he met with 200-300 students at the airport Tuesday night.
The students have gone through immense trials and tribulations, he noted.
"The situation they have gone through, it is difficult to explain. They have come out of war-like conditions," he mentioned.
He said two call centres are being set up in Bucharest and Siret so that there can be better coordination for evacuation, he said.
Approximately, 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Tuesday.
Four Union ministers have gone to Ukraine's western neighbours to facilitate the evacuation of stranded Indians.
Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania, Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland to oversee the evacuation process.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU