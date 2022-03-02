Govt determined to address people's needs, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

-
-
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said the government was working on a mission to address people's needs in various sectors and that the countrymen were leading economic transformation across the world.
Despite its size, the country was leading the climate-change challenge under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Speaker said during an award-presenting function organised by Bhawgwan Mahaveer Foundation here.
Problems such as open defecation, housing and lack of electricity supply persisted in many parts of the country, but the government addressed them one by one, he said.
"Building crores of toilets has benefited all, particulary women, while many households are today getting clean drinking water. In houses without electricity, the government set itself a target to reach out to such households and they got power supply," he said.
He praised culture and heritage, especially the value of service, of the nation and said this helped it successfully face the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stressing on the concept of Atmanirbhar (self-sufficiency), he said Mahatma Gandhi had insisted on economic transformation and that was possible only through this concept.
Hailing the talent in the country, he said, "Professionals, IITians and scientists are leading the economic transformation in different parts of the world."
The world has recognised the country for its social and economic transformation at a fast pace, he added.
Earlier, he gave away awards to those who promoted non-violence, vegetarianism and education, among others.
