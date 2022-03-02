After 2-years closure, Jamia reopens for final year PG students

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
IMA, IIT Delhi, Jamia Millia among 6,000 entities to lose FCRA licence
PKL 2021 Final Live: Heartbreak for Patna, lose the final 36-37 to Delhi
Delhi University opens doors, students back on campus after two years
PKL 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where to watch on TV and online
-
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) reopened Wednesday with the resumption of offline classes for the final year students of all post-graduation courses.
JMI spokesperson Ahmed Azeem told PTI that the first day of the resumption of classes was "successful". The classes have resumed for students in the final years of 70 post-graduation courses.
Azeem said that all the COVID-19 protocols were followed and it was ensured that the social distancing is maintained inside the campus.
To welcome the students to the campus, the Jamia put up a banner, reading, "Jamia Millia Islamia welcomes final year students on the phase-wise reopening of University".
Firdous Ahmed Barbhuiya, a final-year International Relations student, was elated to come to college for the first time to attend classes.
"It is the first time, I have attended physical classes at Jamia. It was wonderful. Last three semesters we attended only online classes. Today we had two classes, we interacted a lot with the teachers, he said.
Azeem said that ID cards, negative RTPCR reports were thoroughly checked at the gates before allowing the students to enter campus.
"We maintained proper social distancing, documents were checked properly," Azeem said.
Several students also complained that there was some inconvenience due to the RTPCR reports.
"They did not allow students to enter for several hours who did not have RTPCR reports but after persistent efforts they allowed us. It was quite chaotic," said Hammad, a final-year PG student.
Azeem noted that the attendance of the students varied across courses.
"Several courses witnessed maximum attendance while in some courses, the attendance was quite low," he said.
The administration said they are expecting more students to arrive soon.
Following an improvement in the Covid situation, the university last month notified that physical classes for final-year postgraduate students will resume from March 2 and for final-year undergraduate students from mid-March.
Three dry canteens in the university were also opened from March 2 with the permission of the registrar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU