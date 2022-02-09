4,844 foreigners granted Indian citizenship in past 5 years: Centre

-
ALSO READ
HC issues notice to Delhi police on Sharjeel's bail plea in sedition case
UK's nationality Bill puts citizenship of Indian origin Britons at risk
Pak amendment on dual nationality to clip wings of 20,000 officers: Report
Sanctioning new China border battalions for ITBP in final stage: Nityanand
Over 600,000 Indians gave up their citizenship in last five years: Govt
-
As many as 4,844 foreigners were granted Indian citizenship in the past five years under the Citizenship Act 1955, Union Minister Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.
The minister informed that 1,773 foreigners were granted Indian citizenship in 2021, 639 in 2020, 987 in 2019, 628 in 2018 and 817 in 2017.
MoS Rai was asked about the total number of foreigners granted Indian Citizenship by the Central government during the last five years with the clarification of reasons for taking it.
"The citizenship to eligible foreigners is granted by registration under section 5, by neutralization under section 6 or by incorporation of territory under section 7 of the Citizenship Act, 1955," he said in a written reply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU