4 children killed, 11 injured as jeep collides with truck in MP's Ujjain

No direct relation between suicide, online gaming: Expert to TN govt
Four school children were killed and 11 others injured after the jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, a police official said

Madhya Pradesh | road accident deaths | Road Accidents

Press Trust of India  |  Ujjain 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

Four school children were killed and 11 others injured after the jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Jhirniya Fata in Unhel town when the children were on way to the Fatima Convent School, Nagda, Ujjain's Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said.

The injured children were referred to a hospital in Indore, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 14:02 IST

