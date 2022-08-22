JUST IN
Three journalists booked for running false, misleading report in MP's Bhind
Indians spend 30 mins a day consuming memes; duration up by 80%: Study
IRCTC Cancelled Train Today, 22 August: Indian Railways cancels 109 trains
Delhi Police steps up security ahead of farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar
Five 'teachers' with fake appointment letters held in UP's Jhansi district
Terrorist nabbed on LoC in J&K's Rajouri identified as Lashkar 'Fidayeen'
Farmers to hold protests today, security increased at Singhu borders
Civilians injured as terrorists hurl low-intensity grenades in Srinagar
Cybercriminals hack retired teacher's bank account, withdraw Rs 21 lakh
Top Headlines: CBDC rollout this FY, banks deal with sanctioned entities
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Time taken to resolve commercial cases in India down nearly 50%: Report
Karnataka: Savarkar posters put up at Congress Party office in Vijayapura
Business Standard

Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till Sep 5 in money laundering case

A special court extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till September 5 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'

Topics
Sanjay Raut | money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut (Photo: ANI)

A special court here on Monday extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till September 5 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

After being in the ED's custody initially, the Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8.

On Monday, special Judge M G Deshpande, hearing cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), extended Raut's custody till August 30.

The ED told the court that its probe into the case was still on.

The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Sanjay Raut

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 12:23 IST

`
.