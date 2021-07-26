4 new Covid-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar's tally to 7,529

-
ALSO READ
Andamans see no new Covid case in 5 days despite steady inflow of tourists
Andaman and Nicobar Islands update: 27 fresh Covid-19 cases reported
Southwest Monsoon arrives over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says IMD
Andaman and Nicobar update: 26 new cases push Covid-19 tally of to 7,306
Andaman and Nicobar Islands update: 14 new cases push tally of to 7,119
-
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported four new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,529, a health department official said on Monday.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
Three more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the archipelago to 7,385, the official said.
The union territory now has 15 active COVID-19 cases, of which 14 are in the South Andaman district and one in North and Middle Andaman district, he said, adding that the Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case.
The administration has tested 4,33,596 samples for COVID-19 so far and the cumulative test positive rate is 1.74 per cent.
A total of 2,77,071 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,87,609 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 89,462 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU