4 new Covid-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar's tally to 7,529

The union territory of reported four new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,529, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Three more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the archipelago to 7,385, the official said.

The union territory now has 15 active COVID-19 cases, of which 14 are in the South Andaman district and one in North and Middle Andaman district, he said, adding that the Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case.

The administration has tested 4,33,596 samples for COVID-19 so far and the cumulative test positive rate is 1.74 per cent.

A total of 2,77,071 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,87,609 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 89,462 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.

