4 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in district of on Thursday, while three army personnel lost their lives as their vehicle met with an accident on way to the site of the gunfight, officials said.

On receiving information about the presence of terrorists at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.

During the search operation, the terrorists fired upon the forces which led to an encounter, he said.

In the exchange of fire, four militants were killed, the official said.

The official identified the slain terrorists as Aaqib Farooq Thoker and Waseem Ahmed Thoker -- both residents of Heffkhuri in Zainapora -- and Farooq Ahmad Bhat and Shoqeen Ahmad Mir of Sugan.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the slain ultras belonged to the LeT.

"LeT #terrorists neutralised in today's #encounter were active in & adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 #terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers. Hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon, the IGP said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, three army personnel were killed and five others injured when their vehicle met with an accident while on way to the encounter site, Srinagar-based Defence PRO Col Emron Musavi said.

"Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road. The eight injured soldiers were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them were declared dead.

One soldier had received minor injuries and was discharged from District Hospital. The five other injured soldiers were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, where the third soldier also succumbed to his injuries. Four soldiers are presently at the 92 Base Hospital and are being treated," Col Musavi said.

Citing police records, officials said the slain terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

Aaqib Farooq Thoker was involved in the snatching of a 12 bore rifle from Bank guard Abdul Hamid Wani, posted at Murran. He was also involved in attacks on civilians in Nowpora and Yadar.

The IGP congratulated the joint forces for conducting successful anti-terrorist operation without any collateral damage.

