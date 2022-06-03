4 YSRC candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Congress, BJP candidates to file nominations for RS polls today
Seechewal, Sahney file nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in
Will submit replies to court, YSRCP rebel MP on CBI charge sheet
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
-
Four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress were on Friday declared elected uncontested to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election from Andhra Pradesh.
State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena made this announcement.
The deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended this afternoon.
Accordingly, Returning Officer P V Subba Reddy handed over the election declaration forms to the candidates.
The elected four are: V Vijayasai Reddy, Beeda Masthan Rao, R Krishnaiah and S Niranjan Reddy.
The strength of the party has now increased to nine in Rajya Sabha, out of 11 from the State, with the TDP and the BJP having one member each.
The four sitting members V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRC) and Y S Chowdary, T G Venkatesh and Suresh Prabhu (all BJP) would retire at the end of their six-year tenure on June 21 this year. Vijayasai has been re-elected for the second consecutive term.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU