Flood situation improves in Assam, nearly 70,000 still in distress

The flood situation in Assam improved on Friday with all major rivers of the state flowing below the danger mark even as nearly 70,000 people remain affected by the deluge across five districts and some new areas were inundated due to heavy rain, an official bulletin said.
According to a daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 69,610 people in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Nagaon districts continued to suffer from floodwater.
The count of people hit by the deluge was 74,800 in four districts till Thursday.
The death toll due to the flood and landslides this year remained at 38 as no fresh fatality was reported on Friday.
Four relief camps and as many relief distribution centres are still operational in the state with 705 people having taken shelter in such temporary facilities.
Altogether 161 villages in eight revenue circles continued to remain affected by the flood.
Several parts of the state's largest city Guwahati, which falls under Kamrup Metropolitan district, were inundated due to heavy rain on Friday.
The ASDMA bulletin said erosion continued to be reported from several districts, including Barpeta, Kamrup, Sivagasar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.
Houses, roads, and other infrastructure were damaged in various parts of the state due to the flood and landslides, it added.
