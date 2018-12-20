5,759 km of national highways built till Nov, 58% of fiscal goal met: Govt

The has built 5,759 km of highways till November this financial year, amounting to 58 per cent of the target set for the ongoing fiscal, the Parliament was informed Thursday.

The Ministry has set a target of construction of 10,000 km of Highways in the current fiscal 2018-19.

"As against the target for the full year, the Ministry has achieved construction of highways of 5,759 kmiee 57.59 per cent as on November 30, 2018," for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The achievement so far, is by and large in consonance with the annual target, keeping in view that the period of three months from July to September is the rainy season, when the pace of construction considerably slows down, he said.

"The Ministry is hopeful of exceeding the annual target during the FY2018-19," Mandaviya said.