TMS Ep72: Ed-tech, FICCI's Sanjiv Mehta, markets in 2021, loans

The government came out with an advisory last Thursday, asking parents to exercise caution while dealing with companies offering online classes for children. Scores of dos and don’ts suggested by the government raised question marks over the way the educational technology or companies were functioning in the country. Despite concerns over the quality of courses and aggressive sales culture, companies in India witnessed phenomenal growth since last year. That was when most other industries were going through a tumultuous time. But the economy is now on a recovery path. There are green shoots across industries and we need to build on that, believes President and HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta. In an interview with Business Standard’s Indivjal Dhasmana, Mehta says capacity utilisation and capital spending need to start in a big way to achieve desired macro-economic growth.

Industry body believes the government has done an impressive job with Covid-vaccination, tax collection, FDI and merchandise exports this year. In fact, the year 2021 was all about fighting the pandemic, staging economic recovery and, in between, maintaining your finances well. Equities, for sure, proved to be the best investment avenue as the BSE m-cap hit a record high this year. And as we enter the last week of 2021, revisit all that shaped the markets this year, and the lessons you need to take with you into 2022. After the markets, let us see what else is making news. According to the Reserve Bank of India, banks have written off over Rs 2 lakh crore of bad in the fiscal ended March 2021.