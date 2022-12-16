5 lakh to be educated under National Literacy Programme: TN Minister

Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Friday that the state would educate 5 lakh individuals under the National Literacy programme.

Poyyamozhi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has allocated Rs 9.83 crore under the National Literacy Programme in for providing basic literacy programmes including reading and writing for children and adults alike.

Speaking at a public function in Erode, he said in the previous year, the state educated 3.15 lakh people under the programme and even overcame the set target of 3.10 lakh.

He said that the target for this year was 4.8 lakh and that he was confident of overcoming the target and touching the 5 lakh mark.

The school minister said that the scheme would ensure 100 per cent literacy in the state and after this, there was no need to continue the programme.

He said that the school department was conducting 208 types of sports for the students and added that instructions have been given to the school department not to disturb sports periods.

The minister also said that increasing the literacy programme was a social responsibility and added that currently, the state of Tamil Nadu has 80 per cent literacy and it would touch 100 per cent literacy soon through the programmes implemented by the Chief Minister.

He also said that the Chief Minister had assured of a drug-free Tamil Nadu and appealed to all the people to take part in the campaign against the use of drugs.

