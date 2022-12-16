JUST IN
UP govt signs agreements with Singapore ahead of global investors' summit
Courts must work for a min 300 days a year to curb pending cases: Cong MP
AJKPC opposes preponement of panchayat polls, seeks 2-year extension
10-yr-old child becomes millionaire overnight, was forced to beg on streets
3 foreigners held, fake passport of Aishwarya Rai recovered: Noida Police
Approval granted this year for 340 addl posts of air traffic controllers
Disappointed over less faculty in institutes for disabled: Parl panel
NGT directs NTPC to comply with environmental norms at its Bilaspur plant
China constantly preparing for war while govt is asleep, says Rahul Gandhi
Govt working tirelessly to augment health infrastructure: Punjab Health Min
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP govt signs agreements with Singapore ahead of global investors' summit
icon-arrow-left
'State of affairs appalling': Delhi HC on EWS admission to pvt schools
Business Standard

5 lakh to be educated under National Literacy Programme: TN Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Friday that the state would educate 5 lakh individuals under the National Literacy programme

Topics
Tamil Nadu | education | National literacy rate

IANS  |  Chennai 

online education

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Friday that the state would educate 5 lakh individuals under the National Literacy programme.

Poyyamozhi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has allocated Rs 9.83 crore under the National Literacy Programme in Tamil Nadu for providing basic literacy programmes including reading and writing for children and adults alike.

Speaking at a public function in Erode, he said in the previous year, the state educated 3.15 lakh people under the programme and even overcame the set target of 3.10 lakh.

He said that the target for this year was 4.8 lakh and that he was confident of overcoming the target and touching the 5 lakh mark.

The Tamil Nadu school education minister said that the scheme would ensure 100 per cent literacy in the state and after this, there was no need to continue the programme.

He said that the school education department was conducting 208 types of sports for the students and added that instructions have been given to the school education department not to disturb sports periods.

The minister also said that increasing the literacy programme was a social responsibility and added that currently, the state of Tamil Nadu has 80 per cent literacy and it would touch 100 per cent literacy soon through the programmes implemented by the Chief Minister.

He also said that the Chief Minister had assured of a drug-free Tamil Nadu and appealed to all the people to take part in the campaign against the use of drugs.

--IANS

aal/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 21:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU