50% of rural households have access to tap water connections: Govt

India has achieved the milestone of 50 per cent of rural households having access to tap water connections, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Saturday.
In a statement, the ministry said Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Haryana have already achieved 100 per cent household water connections.
Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have coverage of more than 90 per cent of the households and are progressing fast towards attaining the status of 'Har Ghar Jal'.
The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to empower Panchayati Raj Institutions and communities by engaging them in water supply schemes.
Over 9.59 crore rural households spread across states and union territories are getting water within their premises, it said.
The ministry said as on May 27, all households in 108 districts, 1,222 blocks, 71,667 gram panchayats and 1,51,171 villages have been provided with drinking water through taps.
