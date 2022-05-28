Vice President Naidu unveils late Karunanidhi's 16-ft tall statue in TN

-
ALSO READ
Need to recognise unsung heroes, their sacrifice, contribution: V-P Naidu
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu asks youngsters to rise above caste, religion
Illiteracy challenge for India: Naidu stresses on need for adult education
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19 a second time
Community service must be made compulsory for students: Venkaiah Naidu
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday unveiled a statue of Dravidian stalwart and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late M Karunanidhi, in the presence of the latter's son and state CM M K Stalin here.
The statue, located at the campus of the multi super specialty government hospital at Omandurar Estate here, is placed a few hundred meters away from the place where the original statue was vandalised 35 years ago in the wake of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's death.
The 16-feet high bronze statue is mounted on a 14-foot high pedestal. After the formal unveiling, the Vice President, accompanied by the chief minister and other leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi kept near the statue.
Periyar (rationalist leader E V Ramasamy) wanted to install a statue of Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was known). But after Periyar's death his wife Maniammai took the initiative along with the Dravidar Kazhagam to install his statue on Anna Salai, Stalin said.
"The statue was vandalised by certain evil forces out of political malice following the death of MGR (as Ramachandran was addressed)," Stalin said in his epistle to his DMK workers on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU