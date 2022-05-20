500,000 people in Assam to get houses under PMAY-G, says CM Himanta Sarma

-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday presented sanction letters to 12 beneficiaries as a part of providing houses to five lakh people.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the process of giving five lakh houses to the beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) started from Jorhat and it will be replicated throughout the state.
He said that since 2014, the Centre has sanctioned 19 lakh houses for Assam with a financial outlay of Rs 27,000 crore.
"Out of this, seven lakh houses are under different phases of construction and building of another five lakh has begun today involving a financial outlay of Rs 7,739.50 crore. As first instalment, steps have been taken to disburse the amount of Rs 1,657.50 crore," he added.
The chief minister said that of the 12,000 beneficiaries in Jorhat district, 4,000 belong to tea garden communities.
