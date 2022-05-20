Jharkhand govt moves SC challenging PIL involving CM in mining lease case

-
ALSO READ
EC issues notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over mining lease
Soren seeks 4-week extension from EC to reply to notice over mine lease
Jharkhand: No harm in KCR-Soren meet, but Congress cautious
BJP lashes out at Soren govt for looting public resources amid ED raids
Hemant Soren's JMM eyes Cong's votes as latter weakens further in Jharkhand
-
The Jharkhand government on Thursday informed the High Court that it has moved the Supreme Court challenging a plea seeking probes by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the mining lease allegedly granted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.
Appearing on behalf of the state, advocate Kapil Sibal told a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad that the high court should take up the matter only after it is heard by the apex court.
Sibal said the case is expected to be taken up soon in the Supreme Court.
The high court then fixed the matter to be heard again on May 24.
We have gone through the sealed reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and prima facie feel it is a case in interest of the public and the PIL ought to be heard, the bench observed earlier.
Sibal said that the government has not been given a copy of the report furnished by the ED.
Replying to the statement, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said that the agency cannot provide documents to anyone except the court till the investigation is pending and a charge sheet is filed.
The division bench also pulled up the Jharkhand government for furnishing an affidavit signed by Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan saying that he is an accused in a criminal case and cannot swear on behalf of the state.
A case was registered against Ranjan under the Prevention of Corruption Act for having cut and sold six trees in the official bungalow while he was posted as the deputy commissioner at Koderma.
The court was hearing a PIL pertaining to the chief minister holding an office of profit by allegedly obtaining a mining license in his favour. The petitioner also claimed that several shell companies were formed to launder money from various welfare funds meant for Jharkhand.
The PIL has mentioned the operation of shell companies allegedly created by arrested IAS officer Puja Singhal.
Singhal is now in ED custody in connection with money laundering cases linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU