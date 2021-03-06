52.7% Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19; Oman to administer 2nd jabs

The number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Israel has surpassed 4.9 million, or 52.7 per cent of its total population. Meanwhile, the Omani health authorities announced that the second doses of Covid-19 vaccines will start to be administered from Sunday.

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,779 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, raising the tally in the country to 796,465, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll from the Covid-19 in Israel reached 5,834 after 13 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 699 to 690, out of 1,091 hospitalized patients.

In Oman, the latest Covid-19 statistics showed that the total number of cases has increased to 142,896, including 133,491 recoveries and 1,583 deaths.

In Turkey, the tally of confirmed cases climbed to 2,757,460 after 11,302 new infections, including 698 with symptoms, were detected, according to Turkish Health Ministry.

The Covid-19 death toll in Turkey surged by 62 to 28,901, while its total recoveries reached 2,608,848, the ministry said.

So far, over 7.5 million people in Turkey have been vaccinated, including 2.36 million who have received two doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

The Iranian health authorities registered 8,367 new Covid-19 infections, raising the country's total number of confirmed cases to 1,673,470.

Between Thursday and Friday, 81 new deaths related to the were detected, pushing the death toll up to 60,512, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari said at her daily briefing.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Friday 5,127 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 719,121.

It also announced 30 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,537, while the total recoveries in the country climbed by 3,134 to 653,149.

Morocco registered 420 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country to 485,567, the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased to 471,410 after 477 new ones were added. The death toll rose to 8,673 with four new fatalities during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 3,877,687 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against Covid-19 in the country, and 499,942 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

Lebanon registered on Friday 3,202 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 390,053, the Health Ministry reported. Meanwhile, the number of deaths went up by 52 to 4,971.

Kuwait reported on Friday 1,613 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 198,110.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced eight more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,113. The tally of recoveries nationwide rose by 918 to 184,239, while 12,758 coronavirus-related patients were receiving treatment.

The Qatari health ministry on Friday announced 469 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the Gulf state to 166,015, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 337 more were recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 155,407, while the death toll increased by one to 261.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Friday that Palestine has recorded a total of 218,628 Covid-19 cases including 2,333 deaths, after 1,826 new coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

--IANS

int/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)