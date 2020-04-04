JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Maharashtra govt may lift Covid-19 lockdown in phases, says health minister

Covid-19: 40 out of 445 confirmed cases locally transmitted, says Delhi CM
Business Standard

Coronavirus in Mumbai: 52 new cases reported, taking total to 330

The number of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 330 and the number of those who succumbed to the disease reached 22, the BMC said in a statement in the evening.

Deserted areas in front of Gateway of India are seen during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on March 22, 2020. - Kamlesh Pednekar
Deserted areas in front of Gateway of India are seen during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on March 22, 2020. - Kamlesh Pednekar

52 new coronavirus cases were detected in Mumbai on Friday while four COVID-19 patients died in the city during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 330 and the number of those who succumbed to the disease reached 22, the BMC said in a statement in the evening.

On the other hand, 14 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, taking the number of discharged patients in the city to 34, it said.

Of the four patients who died, three had 'comorbidities' (pre-existing health issues) while another had "age-related risk factors", the statement said.

The municipal corporation also said that it has started "fever clinics" near containment zones (created around spots where coronavirus patients were found), and so far 85 persons with symptoms of flu have been screened at 16 such clinics.

More than nine lakh people have been surveyed and screened for coronavirus infection in the city, while "high-risk contacts" of confirmed patients living in dense areas have been shifted to lodges and hostels, the statement said.

As of Saturday afternoon, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra had reached 537.
 
First Published: Sat, April 04 2020. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU