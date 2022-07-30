534 uncovered villages in Tamil Nadu to get 4G mobile service soon

JUST IN

Centre has taken steps to provide 4G mobile services soon to about 534 uncovered villages in remote and difficult terrains, Minister of State for Fisheries, Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 
The Centre has taken steps to provide 4G mobile services soon to about 534 uncovered villages in remote and difficult terrains, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said on Saturday.

The move is part of the nationwide project to provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages at a cost of Rs 26,316 crore.

Speaking to reporters here, Murugan said under this programme the infrastructure of BSNL will be improved and marketing network will be strengthened. "Both BSNL and MTNL are on a growth path and are providing new connections every day," he said. He described it as a proud moment for the country in hosting the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Also, the Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the victory of Droupadi Murmu, as the 15th President of India.

"The election of Murmu who hails from the Tribal community of Odisha is indeed a honour for the country as her victory comes at a time when the nation is celebrating the 75th Independence Day," he said.

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 18:14 IST

