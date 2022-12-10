JUST IN
AAP divides Delhi in 12 zones, 4 leaders to coordinate with councillors
Delhi excise policy case: CBI to question KCR's daughter in H'bad tomorrow
CM Shinde, CM Bommai to meet HM Shah on Maha-K'taka border dispute
Cyclone Mandous effect: Rains, cloudy skies in B'luru and other districts
Actor Dev Joshi joins Japanese billionaire to fly to moon in SpaceX
NGT seeks response from MoEFCC on pollution done by slaughterhouses
Kerala seed farm declared as first carbon neutral farm in the country
Study finds climate change can cause itchy eyes, runny nose
C'garh bureaucrat's ED custody extended by 4 days in alleged coal levy scam
Criminal justice system sometimes compounds victim's trauma, says CJI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BHU will play key role in forming India as significant power: Jaishankar
Business Standard

55-56 cr voters linked Aadhaar details with electoral rolls: EC officials

Nearly 56 crore of approximately 95 crore registered voters have linked their Aadhaar details with the electoral rolls, an exercise the government and the EC believe would weed out duplicate entries

Topics
Election Commissioners | Aadhaar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Elections, voters, Gujarat elections, Gujarat polls, Gujarat polls 2022, Voters
Surat: Voters show their inked fingers outside a polling station during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nearly 56 crore of the approximately 95 crore registered voters have linked their Aadhaar details with the electoral rolls, an exercise the government and the Election Commission believe would weed out duplicate entries from the voters list.

EC officials said between 55 and 56 crore voters have shared their Aadhaar details with poll authorities for linkage with the electoral roll.

The Representation of the People Act was amended in December last year to pave way for voluntary linkage of Aadhaar and voter list details.

Subsequently, later this year, the Union Law Ministry had issued rules to bring into force the changes carried out in the electoral law.

According to a law ministry notification, using the newly-introduced Form-6B, existing voters may share their Aadhaar number will poll authorities.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (5) of Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Central Government hereby notifies the 1st April, 2023 as the date on or before which every person whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number in accordance with the said section," read the notification.

The new form was introduced with effect from August 1 "for collecting Aadhaar numbers".

In July, the Election Commission had warned of "severe" disciplinary action against electoral registration officers for any leakages of physical forms filled by electors to share their Aadhaar details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Election Commissioners

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 23:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU