6,176 new Covid-19 cases in Thane district, 26 death reported in 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Punjab records highest Covid cases since June 2020 amid surge
100 million Covid-19 cases worldwide expected this week: WHO chief
Thackeray to meet officials as Covid-19 cases rise; Mumbai faces curbs
Modi to meet CMs today, discuss rise in Covid cases, vaccination drive
No new coronavirus cases raise hopes New Zealand will end lockdown
-
The coronavirus tally in Thane
district of Maharashtra reached 3,67,610 after 6,176 people tested positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday.
Apart from these new cases that were reported on Friday, the virus also claimed the lives of 26 persons, which took death toll in the district to 6,664.
The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 1.81 per cent, he added.
So far, 3,09,349 patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate stands at 84.15 per cent.
There are 51,597 active cases in the district at present, the official said.
In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count grew to 56,636, while the death toll is 1,252, another official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU