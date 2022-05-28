Delhi's max temp crosses 40 deg C, light rains likely in next 2 days

-
ALSO READ
Delhi max temperature at 42.6 deg C; heatwave likely to abate soon
IMD warns of extreme heat in Delhi, temp rises by 2-3 deg C in most parts
Delhi records 2nd hottest April in 72 years with avg temp at 40 deg C
Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.4 deg C; air quality 'very poor'
Delhi records minimum temp at 26.9 deg C; IMD predicts light rains
-
The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, almost a notch higher than what was recorded a day ago.
The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Partly cloudy sky, thunderstorms and light showers are expected over Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram regions in the next two days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.
According to the weather department, heatwave conditions are unlikely for the next five days.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm was 199, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU