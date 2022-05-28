Delhi's max temp crosses 40 deg C, light rains likely in next 2 days

The maximum temperature in settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, almost a notch higher than what was recorded a day ago.

The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Partly cloudy sky, thunderstorms and light showers are expected over Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram regions in the next two days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions are unlikely for the next five days.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm was 199, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)