64,000 people got Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on May 22: AAP MLA

-
ALSO READ
No Covaxin jab for 18-44 age group from May 13 in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi
Nearly half of the vaccination sites for 18-plus to shut from May 21: AAP
Covaxin stock runs out for 18-44 age group, 125 centres to be shut: AAP MLA
Staff shortage: AIIMS discontinues contact tracing of exposed workers
Covid-19: Over 123,000 people vaccinated in Delhi on May 13, says AAP MLA
-
Around 64,000 people received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on May 22, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.
She also said that there will be no Covaxin doses left for inoculating those above 45 years of age, frontline and healthcare workers in the national capital after Monday evening.
Around 64,000 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on Saturday, the AAP leader said.
She said there was no clarity yet from the Centre on the supply of the next installment of Covaxin doses for those above 45 years.
Atishi added that all centres inoculating 18-44 age group will be temporarily shut from Monday due to non-availability of vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU